Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage media room cats allowed bbq/grill conference room internet access

If you haven't seen us lately you'll need to stop in! We spent over $1.4 Million on your new home. New Paint, Landscaping, and 3 Renovation Packages are just a few of improvements we made. Select from granite and stainless steel appliances or black and granite "like" counters. The choice is yours! You'll love living in the inspiring and sought after neighborhood of Geist. You are sure to find the perfect home from a selection of seven well-appointed floor plans offering lofty 9 ft. ceilings and open floor plans. Our community amenities include a dog park, relaxing pool and a 24 hour fitness center to name a few. Not many communities offer their residents a movie theater, virtual fitness studio or gift wrapping station, but we do. We also offer Corporate Suites. Contact us today and reserve your new home at The Grande Reserve at Geist.