Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9220 Bainbridge Drive
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

9220 Bainbridge Drive

9220 Bainbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9220 Bainbridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Camby has a spacious eat-in kitchen with a center island that boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space; master suite includes a garden tub/shower combo and huge walk-in closet; and the patio and backyard are a great space to play or relax! Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9220 Bainbridge Drive have any available units?
9220 Bainbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9220 Bainbridge Drive have?
Some of 9220 Bainbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9220 Bainbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9220 Bainbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 Bainbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9220 Bainbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9220 Bainbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 9220 Bainbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9220 Bainbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9220 Bainbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 Bainbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9220 Bainbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9220 Bainbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9220 Bainbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 Bainbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9220 Bainbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

