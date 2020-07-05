All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9 Goya Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9 Goya Ct
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

9 Goya Ct

9 Goya Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9 Goya Court, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Single Family 3 Bedroom Near 30th and Georgetown Rd - COMING SOON - This Large 3 BEDROOM, Single Family home is a must see as it has a large open kitchen that is great for entertaining family and friends. The layout of this unit is an open concept. This Cozy 3 bedroom is located on a quiet street close to the Speedway and Downtown Indianapolis. This property has a huge back yard and a large living area.

Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical.

$100 Key deposit and $850 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL WESTSIDE HOME!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5471167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Goya Ct have any available units?
9 Goya Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9 Goya Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9 Goya Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Goya Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9 Goya Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9 Goya Ct offer parking?
No, 9 Goya Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9 Goya Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Goya Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Goya Ct have a pool?
No, 9 Goya Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9 Goya Ct have accessible units?
No, 9 Goya Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Goya Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Goya Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Goya Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Goya Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College