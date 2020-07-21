All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8919 E. 16th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8919 E. 16th Place
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:48 PM

8919 E. 16th Place

8919 East 16th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8919 East 16th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
***Half Off 1st Month Rent***8919 e. 16th Place / 4 bed 1.5 bathroom in Warren Township - ***Half Off 1st Month Rent****This home has been thru an extensive rehab!! Updates include all newer windows, new flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen appliances, updated lighting and fixtures throughout and tons of landscaping and so many other finishing touches to make this the perfect home!! It also have a large bonus room that could double as a family room or 5th bedroom. This bungalow features a large fenced in backyard with a wonderful Zen Garden ready for summertime barbecues and gatherings. Just a stones throw away from Warren Central High School. Please contact Mike for more details and to schedule a tour!

Michael@zuluscape.com or (317)210.0018

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

(RLNE5095674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8919 E. 16th Place have any available units?
8919 E. 16th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8919 E. 16th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8919 E. 16th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8919 E. 16th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8919 E. 16th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8919 E. 16th Place offer parking?
No, 8919 E. 16th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8919 E. 16th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8919 E. 16th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8919 E. 16th Place have a pool?
No, 8919 E. 16th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8919 E. 16th Place have accessible units?
No, 8919 E. 16th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8919 E. 16th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8919 E. 16th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8919 E. 16th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8919 E. 16th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College