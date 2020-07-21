Amenities

recently renovated bbq/grill

***Half Off 1st Month Rent***8919 e. 16th Place / 4 bed 1.5 bathroom in Warren Township - ***Half Off 1st Month Rent****This home has been thru an extensive rehab!! Updates include all newer windows, new flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen appliances, updated lighting and fixtures throughout and tons of landscaping and so many other finishing touches to make this the perfect home!! It also have a large bonus room that could double as a family room or 5th bedroom. This bungalow features a large fenced in backyard with a wonderful Zen Garden ready for summertime barbecues and gatherings. Just a stones throw away from Warren Central High School. Please contact Mike for more details and to schedule a tour!



Michael@zuluscape.com or (317)210.0018



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.



(RLNE5095674)