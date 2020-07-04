You will love this gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home!!! It was a large back yard with deck to have cookouts and family gatherings. New roof, fresh paint, new kitchen floor. Good area and a wonderful place to call home. This is a must see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8038 East 36th Place have any available units?
8038 East 36th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.