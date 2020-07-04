All apartments in Indianapolis
8038 East 36th Place

8038 East 36th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8038 East 36th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

You will love this gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home!!! It was a large back yard with deck to have cookouts and family gatherings. New roof, fresh paint, new kitchen floor. Good area and a wonderful place to call home. This is a must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8038 East 36th Place have any available units?
8038 East 36th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8038 East 36th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8038 East 36th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8038 East 36th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8038 East 36th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8038 East 36th Place offer parking?
No, 8038 East 36th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8038 East 36th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8038 East 36th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8038 East 36th Place have a pool?
No, 8038 East 36th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8038 East 36th Place have accessible units?
No, 8038 East 36th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8038 East 36th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8038 East 36th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8038 East 36th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8038 East 36th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

