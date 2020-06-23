6339 Cradle River Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Decatur Township for Rent - Decatur Township rental home 4 bedrooms 2 and a half bathrooms. This property features a large open floor plan in the living and dining rooms. Well appointed kitchen, laundry room, All ready for you to move In! Nice deck for those summer evenings and a fenced back yard with shed for extra storage.



For more information or to schedule a viewing call/text Eric Stiner at 317-413-4454 or by email at erics@atlantisrealtygrp.com



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

No smoking.

Section 8 not available on this property

Renters Insurance Required



(RLNE2355240)