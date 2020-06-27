All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

5822 Coppock Dr

5822 Coppock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5822 Coppock Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom with Bonus Room in Decatur Township near S.High School Rd and Kentucky Ave - $250 OFF 1st Month's Rent!!!!

This Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with optional 4th bedroom in lieu of the bonus room on the lower level. Newly remodeled kitchen with butcher block countertops. Vinyl plank floors throughout the open floor plan main living space. The home has a fully fenced backyard and two car attached garage. This home is near South High School Rd and Kentucky Ave.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities: water, electrical and gas!
$250 OFF 1st Month's Rent!!!!

$100 Key deposit and $1,400 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5676785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 Coppock Dr have any available units?
5822 Coppock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Coppock Dr have?
Some of 5822 Coppock Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Coppock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Coppock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Coppock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5822 Coppock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5822 Coppock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5822 Coppock Dr offers parking.
Does 5822 Coppock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5822 Coppock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Coppock Dr have a pool?
No, 5822 Coppock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Coppock Dr have accessible units?
No, 5822 Coppock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Coppock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5822 Coppock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

