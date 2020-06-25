4155 N. Kitley Av.

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accepts section 8

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch or call 317-316-3410



LAWRENCE: E 42nd St & Shadeland Av.

Single family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, living room, dining room, & kitchen. Other Features include:



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: None

CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease. NO PETS PLEASE



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: TBD

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



We do not accept Section 8 on this home



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3179839)