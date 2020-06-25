4155 N. Kitley Av.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch or call 317-316-3410
LAWRENCE: E 42nd St & Shadeland Av.
Single family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, living room, dining room, & kitchen. Other Features include:
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: None
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease. NO PETS PLEASE
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: TBD
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
We do not accept Section 8 on this home
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3179839)