3647 Richelieu Rd

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love the space in this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick ranch style house available immediately for Rent on the East side of Indianapolis (zip code 46226)!! All of the rooms are nice size and allow for plenty of living space. The eat-in-kitchen opens up to a den area which could be used for many things! The fenced-in backyard also has storage barn! There is new flooring in the kitchen, breakfast room, and hallway. Off-street parking is available. Rent or rent to own this home or to get more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!