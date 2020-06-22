All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3550 Guilford Avenue

3550 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3550 Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
Welcome to this 1920 Brick craftsman restoration located in the Historic Watson Park Neighborhood! The original character preserved with the modern amenities will blow you away! This home offers the perfect location! It's located minutes from Downtown, Broad Ripple, The Monon Trail & The Red Line Mass Transit stop (under construction). The home has 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths!! The upstairs loft could be used as multiple options (5th bedroom, office, children's play room, craft room & etc). The yard is huge & offers private back yard, deck, fire pit & 2 car detached garage. The basement is dry locked & offers a large amount of space & separate entrance. Enjoy the convenience of this move in ready home & location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 Guilford Avenue have any available units?
3550 Guilford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 Guilford Avenue have?
Some of 3550 Guilford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 Guilford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Guilford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Guilford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3550 Guilford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3550 Guilford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3550 Guilford Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3550 Guilford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 Guilford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Guilford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3550 Guilford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3550 Guilford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3550 Guilford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Guilford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 Guilford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
