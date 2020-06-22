3550 Guilford Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this 1920 Brick craftsman restoration located in the Historic Watson Park Neighborhood! The original character preserved with the modern amenities will blow you away! This home offers the perfect location! It's located minutes from Downtown, Broad Ripple, The Monon Trail & The Red Line Mass Transit stop (under construction). The home has 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths!! The upstairs loft could be used as multiple options (5th bedroom, office, children's play room, craft room & etc). The yard is huge & offers private back yard, deck, fire pit & 2 car detached garage. The basement is dry locked & offers a large amount of space & separate entrance. Enjoy the convenience of this move in ready home & location!!