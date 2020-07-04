3431 Lombardy Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Naturally well lit tri level 3 bed 1.5 bath home. Plenty of living space, dine in eating area. New vinyl flooring and counter tops. Stainless steel electric appliances. Large master bedroom attached to half bath. Spacious basement with access to back yard. Patio with built in seating. Plenty of storage. Pet Friendly. 1960 sq ft.



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/info/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.