Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3431 Lombardy Place

Location

3431 Lombardy Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Naturally well lit tri level 3 bed 1.5 bath home. Plenty of living space, dine in eating area. New vinyl flooring and counter tops. Stainless steel electric appliances. Large master bedroom attached to half bath. Spacious basement with access to back yard. Patio with built in seating. Plenty of storage. Pet Friendly. 1960 sq ft.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/info/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Lombardy Place have any available units?
3431 Lombardy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3431 Lombardy Place currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Lombardy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Lombardy Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3431 Lombardy Place is pet friendly.
Does 3431 Lombardy Place offer parking?
No, 3431 Lombardy Place does not offer parking.
Does 3431 Lombardy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Lombardy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Lombardy Place have a pool?
No, 3431 Lombardy Place does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Lombardy Place have accessible units?
No, 3431 Lombardy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Lombardy Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Lombardy Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 Lombardy Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 Lombardy Place does not have units with air conditioning.

