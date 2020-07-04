3333 West 42nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in Pike Township off 42nd & Melbourne minutes to I65, Marian University, Riverside Golf Academy, Newfields and more! Home features fresh paint and new carpet. Cute kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and new countertops. Home features 2 Nice living rooms with laminate flooring and a woodburning fireplace. Remodeled bathrooms. Large backyard and 2-car attached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



