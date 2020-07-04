All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

3333 West 42nd Street

3333 West 42nd Street
Location

3333 West 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Pike Township off 42nd & Melbourne minutes to I65, Marian University, Riverside Golf Academy, Newfields and more! Home features fresh paint and new carpet. Cute kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and new countertops. Home features 2 Nice living rooms with laminate flooring and a woodburning fireplace. Remodeled bathrooms. Large backyard and 2-car attached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 West 42nd Street have any available units?
3333 West 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 West 42nd Street have?
Some of 3333 West 42nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 West 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3333 West 42nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 West 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 West 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3333 West 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3333 West 42nd Street offers parking.
Does 3333 West 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 West 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 West 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 3333 West 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3333 West 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3333 West 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 West 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 West 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

