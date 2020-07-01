Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3199 Cherry Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3199 Cherry Lake Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3199 Cherry Lake Road
3199 Cherry Lake Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3199 Cherry Lake Road, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE
Great spacious house in a nice area of Warren. Home features vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3199 Cherry Lake Road have any available units?
3199 Cherry Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3199 Cherry Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
3199 Cherry Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3199 Cherry Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 3199 Cherry Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3199 Cherry Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 3199 Cherry Lake Road offers parking.
Does 3199 Cherry Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3199 Cherry Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3199 Cherry Lake Road have a pool?
No, 3199 Cherry Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 3199 Cherry Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 3199 Cherry Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3199 Cherry Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3199 Cherry Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3199 Cherry Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3199 Cherry Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College