Indianapolis, IN
306 N Harbison Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

306 N Harbison Ave

306 North Harbison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

306 North Harbison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.**

Look no further! Updated 2 BD, 1BA home situated on spacious lot with covered
back patio and fenced in back yard! Perfect for play and entertaining! Updates include NEW carpet, Fresh paint, laminate flooring, kitchen with NEW appliances and cabinetry with lots of storage! NEW windows provide plenty of natural light throughout! Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity!

SCHEDULE A SHOWING!
Self-guided showings available immediately. Schedule your showing here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1909522?source=marketing

(RLNE5831934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 N Harbison Ave have any available units?
306 N Harbison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 N Harbison Ave have?
Some of 306 N Harbison Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 N Harbison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
306 N Harbison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 N Harbison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 N Harbison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 306 N Harbison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 306 N Harbison Ave does offer parking.
Does 306 N Harbison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 N Harbison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 N Harbison Ave have a pool?
No, 306 N Harbison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 306 N Harbison Ave have accessible units?
No, 306 N Harbison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 306 N Harbison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 N Harbison Ave has units with dishwashers.
