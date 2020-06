Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Great brick ranch with easy maintenance flooring throughout, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms both with tub/shower combo, spacious living, eat-in kitchen, range and refrigerator included (not shown) and one car attached garage.

This home sits on a huge gorgeous property surrounded by mature trees.

Look no further ands chedule a showing today!



Pets Allowed