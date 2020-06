Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

AVAILABLE NOW! Lovely, well maintained, HARD TO FIND single level, garden condo, with sunroom, formal dining room, great room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, laundry room, and two car attached garage. Over 1800 square feet all on one level. End unit on quiet cul de sac in North Willow Way. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, and hospitals. Window coverings included. THIS IS A NO PETS PROPERTY.