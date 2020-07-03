2289 Salem Park Dr

Amenities

This beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is located in Raymond Park Village and is move in ready and offers new paint throughout the entire home. The main floor is spacious and offers an open concept with an entryway, living room with fireplace(decorative only), dining room and half bathroom. The kitchen is amazing and is stocked with stainless steel stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave and large pantry. All three bedrooms are located upstairs along with a lovely loft area for additional living space. A huge perk is that all the bedrooms have walk -in closets. Additional perks of the home are that blinds are provided, many rooms have ceiling fans installed, separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, central air and a 2 car attached garage. Exterior amenities include a rear patio, fenced back yard and storage shed.



Home is all Electric!!



Security deposit = $1,199



Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher and Microwave included!



**Drinking water purifier and alarm system is at the home. Tenant will be responsible for all associated costs and maintenance if they choose to utilize these features.



Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



