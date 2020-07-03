All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2289 Salem Park Dr

2289 Salem Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2289 Salem Park Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Raymond Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed5b0f7017 ----
This beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is located in Raymond Park Village and is move in ready and offers new paint throughout the entire home. The main floor is spacious and offers an open concept with an entryway, living room with fireplace(decorative only), dining room and half bathroom. The kitchen is amazing and is stocked with stainless steel stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave and large pantry. All three bedrooms are located upstairs along with a lovely loft area for additional living space. A huge perk is that all the bedrooms have walk -in closets. Additional perks of the home are that blinds are provided, many rooms have ceiling fans installed, separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, central air and a 2 car attached garage. Exterior amenities include a rear patio, fenced back yard and storage shed.

Home is all Electric!!

Security deposit = $1,199

Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher and Microwave included!

**Drinking water purifier and alarm system is at the home. Tenant will be responsible for all associated costs and maintenance if they choose to utilize these features.

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

2 Car Attached Garage
All Electric
Blinds Provided
Fence
Loft
Pets Allowed
Storage Shed
Stove
Sunroom
W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2289 Salem Park Dr have any available units?
2289 Salem Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2289 Salem Park Dr have?
Some of 2289 Salem Park Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2289 Salem Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2289 Salem Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2289 Salem Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2289 Salem Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2289 Salem Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2289 Salem Park Dr offers parking.
Does 2289 Salem Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2289 Salem Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2289 Salem Park Dr have a pool?
No, 2289 Salem Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2289 Salem Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 2289 Salem Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2289 Salem Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2289 Salem Park Dr has units with dishwashers.

