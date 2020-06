Amenities

Cute home at 49th & Caroline, this property is within minutes of the bus line, Broad Ripple and grocery stores. This home features an enclosed front porch, lovely hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with tile floors and newer counter tops, washer/dryer hook-ups, a large walk-in closet in the bedroom. This cozy home offers a nice floorplan and includes covered parking. Pets Negotiable! Available Now!

