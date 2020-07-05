All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 28 2019 at 5:51 AM

1816 N Routiers Ave

1816 North Routiers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1816 North Routiers Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

Warren Township Gem! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has everything you've been looking for. It features large living and dining spaces to entertain your family and friends. The large back yard is fully fenced in. You'll be able to enjoy the summer months in the yard. Located in Warren Township, your kids will be close to their schools, shopping and restaurants.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1816 N Routiers Ave have any available units?
1816 N Routiers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1816 N Routiers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1816 N Routiers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 N Routiers Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1816 N Routiers Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1816 N Routiers Ave offer parking?
No, 1816 N Routiers Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1816 N Routiers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 N Routiers Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 N Routiers Ave have a pool?
No, 1816 N Routiers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1816 N Routiers Ave have accessible units?
No, 1816 N Routiers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 N Routiers Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 N Routiers Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 N Routiers Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 N Routiers Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

