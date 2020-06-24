1801 E. Minnesota St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning e-payments

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking e-payments garage

Updated 2 Bed / 1 Bath Bungalow in the Pleasant Run Parkway Area - Updated 2 Bed / 1 Bath Bungalow with Garage in the Pleasant Run Parkway Area. The Renovated Home has almost 1000 Sq Ft and an unfinished Basement. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Dining Room this Built-in Window Seat, Updated Windows and Fixtures throughout, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-up, and Much More! Located just South of Fountain Square and minutes from Downtown and Mass Ave. Access to public transit and Interstate I-65 very close by. Don't Miss This One!

Professionally Managed by

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro



Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing

or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.



Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent



This home does not accept section 8



Get Pre-Approved Today!

http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval



Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2

Indianapolis, IN 46224

www.rpmindymetro.com

Office: (317) 484-8444



Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!



Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4725263)