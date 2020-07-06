Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 11239 Leo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11239 Leo Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:33 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11239 Leo Drive
11239 Leo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11239 Leo Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Freshly painted and carpeted three bedroom, 2 full bath home. Brand new furnace and AC in all electric home. Separate laundry room. Attached one car garage. Paid Alarm System. No Pets or Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11239 Leo Drive have any available units?
11239 Leo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11239 Leo Drive have?
Some of 11239 Leo Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11239 Leo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11239 Leo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11239 Leo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11239 Leo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 11239 Leo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11239 Leo Drive offers parking.
Does 11239 Leo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11239 Leo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11239 Leo Drive have a pool?
No, 11239 Leo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11239 Leo Drive have accessible units?
No, 11239 Leo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11239 Leo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11239 Leo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College