All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1106 Tecumseh Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1106 Tecumseh Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1106 Tecumseh Street

1106 Tecumseh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1106 Tecumseh Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
$Half Off 1st MONTH RENT$...1106 Tecumseh / 3 bed 1 bath Eastside Home - $Half Off 1st Month Rent$....Up for rent is a beautiful 3 bed 1bathroom home on the eastside of Indianapolis. This wonderful home has hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms. The open floor plan creates a great family atmosphere. This house rents for $1050.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1050.00.

Sorry, No Section 8. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.

www.zuluscape.com

(RLNE4999989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Tecumseh Street have any available units?
1106 Tecumseh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1106 Tecumseh Street currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Tecumseh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Tecumseh Street pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Tecumseh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1106 Tecumseh Street offer parking?
No, 1106 Tecumseh Street does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Tecumseh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Tecumseh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Tecumseh Street have a pool?
No, 1106 Tecumseh Street does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Tecumseh Street have accessible units?
No, 1106 Tecumseh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Tecumseh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Tecumseh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Tecumseh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Tecumseh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College