1106 Tecumseh Street

Amenities

hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities

$Half Off 1st MONTH RENT$...1106 Tecumseh / 3 bed 1 bath Eastside Home - $Half Off 1st Month Rent$....Up for rent is a beautiful 3 bed 1bathroom home on the eastside of Indianapolis. This wonderful home has hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms. The open floor plan creates a great family atmosphere. This house rents for $1050.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1050.00.



Sorry, No Section 8. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.



www.zuluscape.com



(RLNE4999989)