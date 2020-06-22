10356 Pintail Lane

Amenities

Brand New 4 BR Home in Franklin Twp! - A rare opportunity to rent this brand new 4 BR, 2.5 bath home. Now available this two story home features nearly 2300 sq/ft of living space. The eat- Kitchen comes complete with brand new Stainless Whirlpool Appliances, white cabinetry and solid surface counter tops. The open floor plan to the Living Rm makes this home great for entertaining. Lots of windows help to keep this home light & bright! The main level also features and office and formal Dining Rm. The 2nd level features 4 good sized bedrooms including a large Master Suite with double walk-in closets and full bath. The 2nd level laundry makes it convenient for putting away clothes. All this plus a 2 car garage, covered porch, smart lock entry, storage space and the smell of new are included. Hunters Crossing is a brand new Community with lots of amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, walking trails and more. Check out Hunters Crossing Website for more info and call us today 317-272-RENT for a private showing. https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/indiana/indianapolis/indianapolis/hunters-crossing



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4904471)