Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 E 106TH St

111 East 106th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

111 East 106th Street, Hamilton County, IN 46280

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom home - Carmel Schools - Three bedroom, 1 story home with 1.5 baths. This home has an Indianapolis address but is located in Hamilton County and children attend Carmel Schools.
Refrigerator and dishwasher provided. AC.

(RLNE2283903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 E 106TH St have any available units?
111 E 106TH St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
What amenities does 111 E 106TH St have?
Some of 111 E 106TH St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 E 106TH St currently offering any rent specials?
111 E 106TH St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 E 106TH St pet-friendly?
No, 111 E 106TH St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hamilton County.
Does 111 E 106TH St offer parking?
Yes, 111 E 106TH St offers parking.
Does 111 E 106TH St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 E 106TH St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 E 106TH St have a pool?
No, 111 E 106TH St does not have a pool.
Does 111 E 106TH St have accessible units?
No, 111 E 106TH St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 E 106TH St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 E 106TH St has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 E 106TH St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 E 106TH St has units with air conditioning.
