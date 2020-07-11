3 Bedroom home - Carmel Schools - Three bedroom, 1 story home with 1.5 baths. This home has an Indianapolis address but is located in Hamilton County and children attend Carmel Schools. Refrigerator and dishwasher provided. AC.
(RLNE2283903)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 E 106TH St have any available units?
111 E 106TH St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
What amenities does 111 E 106TH St have?
Some of 111 E 106TH St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 E 106TH St currently offering any rent specials?
111 E 106TH St is not currently offering any rent specials.