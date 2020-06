Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Step back in time in Old Towne Greenwood with the bottom half of this double. Three bedrooms, two full baths. Fully fenced rear yard. Enormous front porch to watch the sunset and listen to the live music concerts. Stone's throw from major interstates and thoroughfares. Huge mudroom for extra indoor storage. Owner tends to lawn/landscaping.