This two bedroom all brick double in Greenwood is within walking distance to the Greenwood Mall! Living room with hardwoods, spacious kitchen, full bath with shower/tub combo, and 2 bedrooms with hardwoods. Large back yard, washer and dryer hook ups and all electric. Off street parking with private driveway. Greenwood school system. Schedule your tour today!