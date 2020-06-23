All apartments in Greenwood
751 Red Leaf Lane
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:46 PM

751 Red Leaf Lane

751 Red Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

751 Red Leaf Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This attractive 2-story home offers an abundance of living and storage space. The 1792 sq ft floor plan features an open great room and kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, wood laminate flooring and a large laundry/utility room for added storage. The upper level bonus room is ideal for a home office or 4th bedroom, and the loft can be used for a play area. Master suite amenities include a spacious walk-in closet and a private bath with a dual vanity and combination tub/shower. Other features such as a finished 2-car garage and a large, privacy-fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Red Leaf Lane have any available units?
751 Red Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 Red Leaf Lane have?
Some of 751 Red Leaf Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Red Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
751 Red Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Red Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 751 Red Leaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 751 Red Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 751 Red Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 751 Red Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 Red Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Red Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 751 Red Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 751 Red Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 751 Red Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Red Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 Red Leaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
