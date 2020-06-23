751 Red Leaf Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This attractive 2-story home offers an abundance of living and storage space. The 1792 sq ft floor plan features an open great room and kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, wood laminate flooring and a large laundry/utility room for added storage. The upper level bonus room is ideal for a home office or 4th bedroom, and the loft can be used for a play area. Master suite amenities include a spacious walk-in closet and a private bath with a dual vanity and combination tub/shower. Other features such as a finished 2-car garage and a large, privacy-fenced backyard.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.