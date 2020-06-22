736 Pine Lake Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 2 story home in Village Pines of Greenwood features 3 Bedrooms plus a large loft, 2.5 Bathrooms. Spacious including all kitchen appliances, 2 car attached garage, beautiful wood laminate floors in living and dining area. Backyard has a full privacy fence and a large patio area. Wonderful neighborhood with sidewalks, parks and playgrounds. Near the new Greenwood Water Park for summer fun with the family!



Pets w/ Owner Approval, extra security deposit required.



Greenwood



This Home is Not Available for Section 8.



ES Property Management, LLC

www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.