Greenwood, IN
736 Pine Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

736 Pine Lake Drive

736 Pine Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

736 Pine Lake Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 story home in Village Pines of Greenwood features 3 Bedrooms plus a large loft, 2.5 Bathrooms. Spacious including all kitchen appliances, 2 car attached garage, beautiful wood laminate floors in living and dining area. Backyard has a full privacy fence and a large patio area. Wonderful neighborhood with sidewalks, parks and playgrounds. Near the new Greenwood Water Park for summer fun with the family!

Pets w/ Owner Approval, extra security deposit required.

Greenwood

This Home is Not Available for Section 8.

ES Property Management, LLC
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Pine Lake Drive have any available units?
736 Pine Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Pine Lake Drive have?
Some of 736 Pine Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Pine Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
736 Pine Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Pine Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 Pine Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 736 Pine Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 736 Pine Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 736 Pine Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Pine Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Pine Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 736 Pine Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 736 Pine Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 736 Pine Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Pine Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Pine Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
