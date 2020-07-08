All apartments in Greenwood
684 Mountain Pine Drive
684 Mountain Pine Drive

684 Mountain Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

684 Mountain Pine Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This great, 2BR/2.5BA +loft property is centrally located in Greenwood, close to numerous shops and restaurants. Home features a great kitchen with a full set of appliances and ample cabinet space, a gorgeous double-sided fireplace, fresh paint throughout and a awesome master suite with walk-in closet. Home also features a cute, fenced backyard, washer dryer and a 2-car attached garage. Enjoy the community pool and playground! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

