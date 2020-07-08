684 Mountain Pine Drive

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
This great, 2BR/2.5BA +loft property is centrally located in Greenwood, close to numerous shops and restaurants. Home features a great kitchen with a full set of appliances and ample cabinet space, a gorgeous double-sided fireplace, fresh paint throughout and a awesome master suite with walk-in closet. Home also features a cute, fenced backyard, washer dryer and a 2-car attached garage. Enjoy the community pool and playground! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.