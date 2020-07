Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 1992 square feet of living space in Barton Lakes. New Heat Pump system installed less than a year ago and new water heater. Home sits on a lake which is nice for afternoon and evening relaxing in the back yard. Two living areas downstairs and four nice size bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. 2 car garage. Ready to move in.