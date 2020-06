Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious house with 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, around 4,000 sq ft. house is ready to move in. The main level features office, dining, living room, great room with fireplace, kitchen with walk in pantry. The upper level boasts huge loft, spacious master BR with spacious bath & with huge walk in closet, other 3 BR all with walk in closets, Laundry room. 2 car garage with garage openers.