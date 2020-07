Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf14abd039 ----

This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, great easy to clean flooring in the kitchen and living room, carpet in all bedrooms, large kitchen with separate dining room. Stove and fridge included! And a great yard with trees across the back makes this house irresistible. Schedule a showing to see it today.



Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer Connection