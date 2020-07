Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

$99 First Month Rent Special***543 Scotch Pine Drive / 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Greenwood, IN - Move-in for ONLY $99 + DEPOSIT****Up for rent is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in Greenwood, IN. Home has a loft for extra entertaining space. Hardwood floors on the first level. Washer and dryer included. 2 car garage and fenced in back yard. This home rents for $1225.00 plus a $1225.00 deposit. If interested please call Mike at 317-210-0018.



