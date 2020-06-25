Amenities

456 Carol Dr Available 06/07/19 Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 bath home in Greenwood - This is a clean home in Greenwood off the beaten path of US 31. Hard floors throughout the home. Eat in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space in the kitchen right off the living room. One bathroom for your 3 bedrooms. Huge fenced back yard, which residents are responsible for the upkeep, to enjoy the warmer season. To Read & View the full listing isting on our website compass-property.com



We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Secure your new home today!

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950

Security Deposit: $950 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



