Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:36 AM

456 Carol Dr

456 Carol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

456 Carol Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
456 Carol Dr Available 06/07/19 Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 bath home in Greenwood - This is a clean home in Greenwood off the beaten path of US 31. Hard floors throughout the home. Eat in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space in the kitchen right off the living room. One bathroom for your 3 bedrooms. Huge fenced back yard, which residents are responsible for the upkeep, to enjoy the warmer season. To Read & View the full listing isting on our website compass-property.com

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950
Security Deposit: $950 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE4874581)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Carol Dr have any available units?
456 Carol Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 456 Carol Dr currently offering any rent specials?
456 Carol Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Carol Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 Carol Dr is pet friendly.
Does 456 Carol Dr offer parking?
No, 456 Carol Dr does not offer parking.
Does 456 Carol Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Carol Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Carol Dr have a pool?
No, 456 Carol Dr does not have a pool.
Does 456 Carol Dr have accessible units?
No, 456 Carol Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Carol Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Carol Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Carol Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 Carol Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
