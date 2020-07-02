All apartments in Greenwood
455 Southgate Drive

455 Southgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

455 Southgate Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely Renovated Home!!! Located in historic Greenwood, this home is updated throughout! It features brand new flooring, fresh paint, and new fixtures in every room. The large windows allow in tons of natural light. The spacious living room flows into the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with appliances (stove, fridge and dishwasher), new cabinets, and a pantry. Your family will be happy to come over to enjoy the massive backyard. Off-street parking and a storage shed are available. This home is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2316402689

To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1675698?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

