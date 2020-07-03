352 1/2 W Pearl St

Amenities
NOW SHOWING - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex in Greenwood - GREENWOOD: Madison Ave & Main St
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, upstairs duplex with Living room, Eat-in kitchen, shared basement.
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up in basement
Appliances Included:Stove and Refrigerator
Central Air: Yes
Lease Terms:
12/month lease required
Sorry No Pets
Utilities:
Utility Information: ALL ELECTRIC
Tenant Pays: ALL (Except Water, sewer and trash) Downstairs tenant responsible for all grass mowing.
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com
Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
(RLNE2390370)