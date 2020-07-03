352 1/2 W Pearl St

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

NOW SHOWING - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex in Greenwood - GREENWOOD: Madison Ave & Main St

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, upstairs duplex with Living room, Eat-in kitchen, shared basement.



Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up in basement



Appliances Included:Stove and Refrigerator

Central Air: Yes



Lease Terms:

12/month lease required

Sorry No Pets



Utilities:

Utility Information: ALL ELECTRIC

Tenant Pays: ALL (Except Water, sewer and trash) Downstairs tenant responsible for all grass mowing.



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



Schedule a Showing Anytime

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2390370)