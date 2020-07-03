All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 352 1/2 W Pearl St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
352 1/2 W Pearl St
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

352 1/2 W Pearl St

352 1/2 W Pearl St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

352 1/2 W Pearl St, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
NOW SHOWING - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex in Greenwood - GREENWOOD: Madison Ave & Main St
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, upstairs duplex with Living room, Eat-in kitchen, shared basement.

Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up in basement

Appliances Included:Stove and Refrigerator
Central Air: Yes

Lease Terms:
12/month lease required
Sorry No Pets

Utilities:
Utility Information: ALL ELECTRIC
Tenant Pays: ALL (Except Water, sewer and trash) Downstairs tenant responsible for all grass mowing.

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2390370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 1/2 W Pearl St have any available units?
352 1/2 W Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 1/2 W Pearl St have?
Some of 352 1/2 W Pearl St's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 1/2 W Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
352 1/2 W Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 1/2 W Pearl St pet-friendly?
No, 352 1/2 W Pearl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 352 1/2 W Pearl St offer parking?
No, 352 1/2 W Pearl St does not offer parking.
Does 352 1/2 W Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 1/2 W Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 1/2 W Pearl St have a pool?
No, 352 1/2 W Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 352 1/2 W Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 352 1/2 W Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 352 1/2 W Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 1/2 W Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University