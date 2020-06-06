All apartments in Greenwood
3151 Hemlock Street

3151 Hemlock Street · No Longer Available
Location

3151 Hemlock Street, Greenwood, IN 46184

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Special - $500.00 off a 15 mth lease with a start date of 11/8 or sooner (credit given on the 2nd full month's rent)

Situated on a corner lot with a huge yard! The open main level of this home offers the perfect space for flexible living. A decorative knee wall separates the huge family room from the formal living space. A bedroom at the front of the main level provides an excellent space for a guest room or office! The family room is punctuated by a beautiful, tiled fireplace, topped with a wood grain mantel; a real showpiece! The kitchen and attached dining space open directly to the family room with a large pass-through from the kitchen to the family room. This spacious kitchen provides all the storage and work space any home cook could ask for! A wonderful goose-neck faucet adds a touch of glam and makes for a more spacious sink. Upstairs, three bedrooms provide all the space you need, including a large master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and on-suite bath. A large open loft, perfect for use as a den, and a laundry room complete the upstairs. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 Hemlock Street have any available units?
3151 Hemlock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3151 Hemlock Street have?
Some of 3151 Hemlock Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3151 Hemlock Street currently offering any rent specials?
3151 Hemlock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 Hemlock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3151 Hemlock Street is pet friendly.
Does 3151 Hemlock Street offer parking?
No, 3151 Hemlock Street does not offer parking.
Does 3151 Hemlock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3151 Hemlock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 Hemlock Street have a pool?
No, 3151 Hemlock Street does not have a pool.
Does 3151 Hemlock Street have accessible units?
No, 3151 Hemlock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 Hemlock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3151 Hemlock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
