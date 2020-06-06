3151 Hemlock Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Special - $500.00 off a 15 mth lease with a start date of 11/8 or sooner (credit given on the 2nd full month's rent)



Situated on a corner lot with a huge yard! The open main level of this home offers the perfect space for flexible living. A decorative knee wall separates the huge family room from the formal living space. A bedroom at the front of the main level provides an excellent space for a guest room or office! The family room is punctuated by a beautiful, tiled fireplace, topped with a wood grain mantel; a real showpiece! The kitchen and attached dining space open directly to the family room with a large pass-through from the kitchen to the family room. This spacious kitchen provides all the storage and work space any home cook could ask for! A wonderful goose-neck faucet adds a touch of glam and makes for a more spacious sink. Upstairs, three bedrooms provide all the space you need, including a large master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and on-suite bath. A large open loft, perfect for use as a den, and a laundry room complete the upstairs. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.