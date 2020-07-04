2954 Hearthside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Special- 1/2 month FREE if move in by 10/31/18 ! Ask for details



Lovely 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Home opens up into the living room, walk through into the big family room with fireplace open to the eat in kitchen. Kitchen has all appliances and walk in pantry, All bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Large loft. Great full privacy fenced in back yard with concrete patio. Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.