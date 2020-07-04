All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 2954 Hearthside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
2954 Hearthside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2954 Hearthside Drive

2954 Hearthside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2954 Hearthside Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Special- 1/2 month FREE if move in by 10/31/18 ! Ask for details

Lovely 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Home opens up into the living room, walk through into the big family room with fireplace open to the eat in kitchen. Kitchen has all appliances and walk in pantry, All bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Large loft. Great full privacy fenced in back yard with concrete patio. Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 Hearthside Drive have any available units?
2954 Hearthside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2954 Hearthside Drive have?
Some of 2954 Hearthside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 Hearthside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2954 Hearthside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 Hearthside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2954 Hearthside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2954 Hearthside Drive offer parking?
No, 2954 Hearthside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2954 Hearthside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2954 Hearthside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 Hearthside Drive have a pool?
No, 2954 Hearthside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2954 Hearthside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2954 Hearthside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 Hearthside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2954 Hearthside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University