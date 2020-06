Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom ranch home in Greenwood. Home has wonderful carpet, neutral paint, ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Home also has a screened in porch and a fenced in yard. This home has it all so stop by today to check this out!!