2505 Joust Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2505 Joust Drive

2505 Joust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Joust Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom just short of 2000 sq ft!! Home is located on a corner lot. Boasts a living room, family room with gas fireplace that opens into the kitchen with center island and lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms up. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, her / her sinks, great deck out back looking into the wonderful privacy fenced in back yard.

Schedule to view when it becomes available and apply today at goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

