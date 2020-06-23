2405 Grand Fir Drive

Amenities

This Greenwood home offers three bedrooms including a spacious master with high ceilings, private bath, and walk-in closet. Another full bath and loft area complete the upstairs. Downstairs, find a carpeted living area, laundry room with washer/dryer included, and kitchen with dining area. The kitchen includes plenty of counter and cupboard space! Appliances include dishwasher, electric oven/stove, and side-by-side refrigerator/freezer. Step outside to enjoy the patio area within the fenced back yard! Pet friendly.



Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.