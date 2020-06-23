All apartments in Greenwood
Location

2405 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Greenwood home offers three bedrooms including a spacious master with high ceilings, private bath, and walk-in closet. Another full bath and loft area complete the upstairs. Downstairs, find a carpeted living area, laundry room with washer/dryer included, and kitchen with dining area. The kitchen includes plenty of counter and cupboard space! Appliances include dishwasher, electric oven/stove, and side-by-side refrigerator/freezer. Step outside to enjoy the patio area within the fenced back yard! Pet friendly.

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Grand Fir Drive have any available units?
2405 Grand Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Grand Fir Drive have?
Some of 2405 Grand Fir Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Grand Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Grand Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Grand Fir Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Grand Fir Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Grand Fir Drive offer parking?
No, 2405 Grand Fir Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Grand Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 Grand Fir Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Grand Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 2405 Grand Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Grand Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 2405 Grand Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Grand Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Grand Fir Drive has units with dishwashers.
