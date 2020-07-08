All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

2302 Summerwood Lane

2302 Summerwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2302 Summerwood Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This lovely 2-story features an open floor plan with plenty of natural light. The combination living-dining area flows into the breakfast area and kitchen for easy entertaining. Sliding doors access the privacy-fenced back yard.. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a large laundry room. The master suite includes a deep walk-in closet and a bath with a combination garden tub-shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Summerwood Lane have any available units?
2302 Summerwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 Summerwood Lane have?
Some of 2302 Summerwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Summerwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Summerwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Summerwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 Summerwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2302 Summerwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2302 Summerwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2302 Summerwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Summerwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Summerwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2302 Summerwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Summerwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2302 Summerwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Summerwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 Summerwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

