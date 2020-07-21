1940 Long Lake Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

3 bedrooms + loft + fenced yard super nice home - Property Id: 155313



3 bedrooms + loft + 2.5 bathrooms + private fenced yard + 2 car garage, There is no other house in the back yard, very beautiful and nice backyard. Well maintained, super clean beautiful 2 floors home. Modern kitchen. Furniture is only for staging purpose, not included in rent. Washer/Dryer hookups are provided.

Open floor plan featuring spacious great room with vaulted ceilings with a roomy loft. The great room is open to bright kitchen with nice oak cabinets. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and large dining space that leads to a private fenced in back yard. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, other bedrooms have walk in closets too. Easy entertaining & ample space with this well functioning home located in Barton Lakes and is in this 5 star school system - Popular Clark Pleasant school district.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155313p

Property Id 155313



(RLNE5147417)