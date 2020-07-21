All apartments in Greenwood
1940 Long Lake Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

1940 Long Lake Dr

1940 Long Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Long Lake Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedrooms + loft + fenced yard super nice home - Property Id: 155313

3 bedrooms + loft + 2.5 bathrooms + private fenced yard + 2 car garage, There is no other house in the back yard, very beautiful and nice backyard. Well maintained, super clean beautiful 2 floors home. Modern kitchen. Furniture is only for staging purpose, not included in rent. Washer/Dryer hookups are provided.
Open floor plan featuring spacious great room with vaulted ceilings with a roomy loft. The great room is open to bright kitchen with nice oak cabinets. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and large dining space that leads to a private fenced in back yard. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, other bedrooms have walk in closets too. Easy entertaining & ample space with this well functioning home located in Barton Lakes and is in this 5 star school system - Popular Clark Pleasant school district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155313p
Property Id 155313

(RLNE5147417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Long Lake Dr have any available units?
1940 Long Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Long Lake Dr have?
Some of 1940 Long Lake Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Long Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Long Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Long Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 Long Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1940 Long Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Long Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 1940 Long Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Long Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Long Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 1940 Long Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Long Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 1940 Long Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Long Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Long Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
