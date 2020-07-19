All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1347 Egret Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1347 Egret Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1347 Egret Lane

1347 Egret Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1347 Egret Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This well-maintained home offers 2 open living spaces - a family room with vaulted ceilings and a loft. The kitchen includes abundant cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a breakfast area. All of the spacious bedrooms have walk-in closets, including the master suite with a private bath. Imagine entertaining on the back deck overlooking a serene view of the community pond! Conveniently located to schools, shopping and I-65.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 Egret Lane have any available units?
1347 Egret Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1347 Egret Lane have?
Some of 1347 Egret Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 Egret Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1347 Egret Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 Egret Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1347 Egret Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1347 Egret Lane offer parking?
No, 1347 Egret Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1347 Egret Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 Egret Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 Egret Lane have a pool?
No, 1347 Egret Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1347 Egret Lane have accessible units?
No, 1347 Egret Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 Egret Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 Egret Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Clearview Apartments
715 Clearview D
Greenwood, IN 46143
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconiesGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University