1347 Egret Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This well-maintained home offers 2 open living spaces - a family room with vaulted ceilings and a loft. The kitchen includes abundant cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a breakfast area. All of the spacious bedrooms have walk-in closets, including the master suite with a private bath. Imagine entertaining on the back deck overlooking a serene view of the community pond! Conveniently located to schools, shopping and I-65.



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.