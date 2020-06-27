All apartments in Greenwood
1310 Kenwood Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1310 Kenwood Drive

1310 Kenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Kenwood Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
This charming Greenwood home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 1300 square feet of living space. The open downstairs floorplan is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry and comes with all of the appliances, including a microwave. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Outside you will find a lovely deck and fenced in back yard. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!This home wont be on the market long, so be sure to call today and schedule your tour!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $

(RLNE5001128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Kenwood Drive have any available units?
1310 Kenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Kenwood Drive have?
Some of 1310 Kenwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Kenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Kenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Kenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Kenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Kenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Kenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1310 Kenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Kenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Kenwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1310 Kenwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1310 Kenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1310 Kenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Kenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Kenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
