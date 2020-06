Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Four Bedroom, two and a half bath home is ready to move in. Located in Greenwood's Clearbrook Park community. This home has hardwoods throughout and a large master suite with a sitting room. Enjoy a cozy gas log fireplace on cool nights. Rear yard is fully fenced with a mini barn for storage. Stone's throw to I-65 and US 31. In the heart of Greenwood