All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1215 Colinbrook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1215 Colinbrook Circle
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

1215 Colinbrook Circle

1215 Colinbrook Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1215 Colinbrook Circle, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is located in highly desirable Cobblestone & is one of a kind! Hardwood floors throughout & unfinished basement waiting your finishing touches, this home is move in ready! Custom dark cherry cabinetry in the kitchen w/a full compliment of energy star appliances & tons of granite counter top space. Master bedroom is on the upper level w/a walk-in closet & master bath equipped w/walk in shower & garden bathtub. Downstairs takes to you to the sprawling basement which includes 1600 square feet perfect for hosting guests! Outside offers l entertaining space perfecting for entertaining every type of get together. This one will NOT last long, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Colinbrook Circle have any available units?
1215 Colinbrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Colinbrook Circle have?
Some of 1215 Colinbrook Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Colinbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Colinbrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Colinbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Colinbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1215 Colinbrook Circle offer parking?
No, 1215 Colinbrook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Colinbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Colinbrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Colinbrook Circle have a pool?
No, 1215 Colinbrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Colinbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 1215 Colinbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Colinbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Colinbrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University