1215 Colinbrook Circle

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is located in highly desirable Cobblestone & is one of a kind! Hardwood floors throughout & unfinished basement waiting your finishing touches, this home is move in ready! Custom dark cherry cabinetry in the kitchen w/a full compliment of energy star appliances & tons of granite counter top space. Master bedroom is on the upper level w/a walk-in closet & master bath equipped w/walk in shower & garden bathtub. Downstairs takes to you to the sprawling basement which includes 1600 square feet perfect for hosting guests! Outside offers l entertaining space perfecting for entertaining every type of get together. This one will NOT last long, schedule your showing today!