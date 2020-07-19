1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Greenwood off of Meridian Street in Greenwood Trails, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and much more! Come check out this lovely 3BR/2BA townhouse with spacious rooms, nice kitchen and updated bathrooms. Home features living room, formal dining room and a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Master bedroom walks out to a balcony. Property also includes a private fenced-in area overlooking a wooded lot and has a large deck for entertaining. Assigned carport and numbered parking space. Pets Negotiable! Water/Sewer/Snow Removal included! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.