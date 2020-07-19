All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive

1090 Greenwood W Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1090 Greenwood W Trl, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Greenwood off of Meridian Street in Greenwood Trails, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and much more! Come check out this lovely 3BR/2BA townhouse with spacious rooms, nice kitchen and updated bathrooms. Home features living room, formal dining room and a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Master bedroom walks out to a balcony. Property also includes a private fenced-in area overlooking a wooded lot and has a large deck for entertaining. Assigned carport and numbered parking space. Pets Negotiable! Water/Sewer/Snow Removal included! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

