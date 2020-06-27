1074 Boxwood Ln.

Amenities
JUST REDUCED ... 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Two Story in Greenwood - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
GREENWOOD: Sheek Rd & E Worthsville Rd
Single Family Two-story Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, Office, loft, utility room, and Kitchen. Kitchen has island with breakfast bar. Master Bedroom has master bath and walk-in closet. Master bath has dual vanities, garden tub and Separate shower.
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fans thru-out, laundry hook-up, fireplace
Exterior Features Include: Two Car attached garage, storage barn, covered front porch, security doors, concrete patio, slight and view, and deck
NOTE: Playset will be removed
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information:
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
(RLNE3252064)