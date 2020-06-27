1074 Boxwood Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

JUST REDUCED ... 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Two Story in Greenwood - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



GREENWOOD: Sheek Rd & E Worthsville Rd

Single Family Two-story Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, Office, loft, utility room, and Kitchen. Kitchen has island with breakfast bar. Master Bedroom has master bath and walk-in closet. Master bath has dual vanities, garden tub and Separate shower.



Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fans thru-out, laundry hook-up, fireplace



Exterior Features Include: Two Car attached garage, storage barn, covered front porch, security doors, concrete patio, slight and view, and deck



NOTE: Playset will be removed



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave

CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information:

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE3252064)