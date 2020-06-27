All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1074 Boxwood Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1074 Boxwood Ln.
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

1074 Boxwood Ln.

1074 Boxwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1074 Boxwood Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED ... 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Two Story in Greenwood - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

GREENWOOD: Sheek Rd & E Worthsville Rd
Single Family Two-story Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, Office, loft, utility room, and Kitchen. Kitchen has island with breakfast bar. Master Bedroom has master bath and walk-in closet. Master bath has dual vanities, garden tub and Separate shower.

Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fans thru-out, laundry hook-up, fireplace

Exterior Features Include: Two Car attached garage, storage barn, covered front porch, security doors, concrete patio, slight and view, and deck

NOTE: Playset will be removed

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave
CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information:
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE3252064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 Boxwood Ln. have any available units?
1074 Boxwood Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1074 Boxwood Ln. have?
Some of 1074 Boxwood Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 Boxwood Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1074 Boxwood Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 Boxwood Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1074 Boxwood Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1074 Boxwood Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1074 Boxwood Ln. offers parking.
Does 1074 Boxwood Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 Boxwood Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 Boxwood Ln. have a pool?
No, 1074 Boxwood Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1074 Boxwood Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1074 Boxwood Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 Boxwood Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1074 Boxwood Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University