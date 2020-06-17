1022 US Highway 31 S

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

***900 square feet for $900.00 per month (Suite 1032)***1,000 square feet for $1,150.00 per month (Suite 1028)*** This retail center offers great visibility along U.S. 31 with excellent traffic counts. This could be a great place for your retail use, insurance company, real estate company, etc. Add you name to the marquis sign for even more exposure. Located just south of Rural King in the heart of Greenwood with convenient access to Indianapolis, Whiteland, Franklin, etc. Pricing seems to be great for space of this kind.