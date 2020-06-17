All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

1022 US Highway 31 S

1022 US Route 31 · (317) 881-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1022 US Route 31, Greenwood, IN 46143

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***900 square feet for $900.00 per month (Suite 1032)***1,000 square feet for $1,150.00 per month (Suite 1028)*** This retail center offers great visibility along U.S. 31 with excellent traffic counts. This could be a great place for your retail use, insurance company, real estate company, etc. Add you name to the marquis sign for even more exposure. Located just south of Rural King in the heart of Greenwood with convenient access to Indianapolis, Whiteland, Franklin, etc. Pricing seems to be great for space of this kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 US Highway 31 S have any available units?
1022 US Highway 31 S has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1022 US Highway 31 S currently offering any rent specials?
1022 US Highway 31 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 US Highway 31 S pet-friendly?
No, 1022 US Highway 31 S is not pet friendly.
